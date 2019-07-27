Aparna Yadav: Azam Khan should have apologised for his remarks

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Aparna Yadav on Saturday said that Azam Khan should have apologised for his remarks on BJP MP Rama Devi during Lok Sabha proceedings this week.

"Azam Khan is a seasoned politician. He may have meant his words differently, but if an apology was being demanded over his remarks, he should have apologised. There was no harm in it," said Aparna Yadav while speaking to ANI.



Azam Khan had stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill during Thursday's Lok Sabha proceedings.

Several BJP MPs sought an apology from him after his remarks. Khan did not apologise and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks.

On Friday, Khan's remarks drew widespread condemnation cutting across party lines with several BJP MPs asking for "exemplary action" against him.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla assured the house that he will take a decision shortly.

"I will take a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties," Birla said at the end of an impromptu condemnation of Khan's remarks. (ANI)

