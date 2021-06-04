Apna Dal leader held after 2019 video goes viral

Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said the video went viral and the man involved was identified as Prabha Shankar Shukla, who was stated to be a leader of the Apna Dal(S).

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), June 4 (IANS) A party leader of the Apna Dal(S) has been arrested in connection to a viral video that purportedly showed him firing a gun during a function in 2019.

The Apna Dal is a major ally of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh government, and at the Centre.

"During probe, it was found that the video was of November 22, 2019," the SP said.

An FIR was registered against him and he was arrested on Thursday.

His pistol has also been seized, the SP said, adding that proceedings to cancel his arms license have been initiated.

--IANS

amita/in