Apna Dal MP abuses upper castes, Anupriya seeks apology

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 19 (IANS) Apna Dal MP Pakodi Lal Kol has been caught on camera abusing upper castes at a function.
A video of the incident is going viral on social media, evoking a strong reaction from various sections of society.
While Thakurs in Ballia district burnt effigies of Kol, the MP from Robertsganj in Sonbhadra district, Apna Dal President and Union Minister Anupriya Patel put out a video message strongly condemning the incident.
She said that she has directed the MP to apologise for the statements.
The viral video is said to be from a college in Mirzapur where Kol was addressing the meeting of his caste members on Monday evening.
--IANS
amita/vd