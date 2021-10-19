Apna Dal MP abuses upper castes, Anupriya seeks apology

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 19 (IANS) Apna Dal MP Pakodi Lal Kol has been caught on camera abusing upper castes at a function.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, evoking a strong reaction from various sections of society.

While Thakurs in Ballia district burnt effigies of Kol, the MP from Robertsganj in Sonbhadra district, Apna Dal President and Union Minister Anupriya Patel put out a video message strongly condemning the incident.