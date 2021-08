Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) An activist of Apni Party was shot dead by militants on Thursday in J&K's Kulgam district, police said.

Police sources said Ghulam Hassan Lone, an activist of Apni Party, was shot dead in Devsar area of Kulgam.

"Militants fired at him from close range. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.