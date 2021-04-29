Apolclayptic surge: India logs highest single day toll as cases cross 3.79L

It was the eighth day in a row when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties for past two days. On Wednesday there were 3,293 deaths.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The country saw highest spike as 3,645 people succumbed to the coronavirus in 24 hours amid reports of 3,79,257 fresh cases on Thursday.

The data says that 2,69,507 patients recovered and till date 1,83,76,524 people have tested positive after the onset of the pandemic

On Wednesday, the government announced that India's coronavirus recovery rate currently stands at 82.33 per cent

"... India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,48,17,371 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.33 per cent... The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.12 per cent," the statement said.

It also said that five states/Union Territories -- Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands -- have not reported any Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

