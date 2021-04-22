Apollo Hospital Joint MD demands green corridor for oxygen tanker movement

In a series of tweets, she has tagged the Prime Minister office, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal to help as she earlier alleged that the Haryana Police was creating hurdles.

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Amid the shortage of oxygen supply, Apollo Hospital's Joint Managing director Sangita Reddy has demanded a green corridor for the movement of oxygen tankers to the hospitals.

"As I tweet, an oxygen tanker is outside the gate of Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL and he is not being allowed inside Haryana police are stopping it & not letting the oxygen out of Haryana. Need urgent intervention," she said.

In an update later, she said that "the driver has just been allowed inside & hopefully the oxygen will be sent out soon".

Reddy urged ambulances and tankers should be given quick green corridor movement

"While we ramp up prod & redirect IND supply of #Oxygen the URGENT factor is to allow free movement of tankers across State borders Govt pls tag O2 tankers as AMBULANCES!! Create a green corridor 4 tanker movement with CRPF escort The situation is CRITICAL for Hospitals & Drs"

Amid a sharp spike in Covid cases and high demand of oxygen supply in the hospitals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the capital is still facing oxygen crisis.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said: "Delhi is facing oxygen crisis for past few days. Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi government's estimate, the city needs 700 tonnes per day, however, the Centre yesterday gave only 480 tonnes. We need more, but we are thankful to them for this."

The Chief Minister also stated that on the prevailing situation in the national capital, the Centre has helped the Delhi government a lot especially in the last two-three days and assured smooth supply of oxygen.

