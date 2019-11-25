App help Hyderabad Police recover 67 mobile phones

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A mobile application has helped Hyderabad Police recover as many as 67 mobile phones worth Rs 6 lakh.

Hawk Eye, the mobile application, was launched to promote citizen-friendly and responsive policing in January 2015.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that over 8,96,000 people are using the application.



"Hawk Eye application facilitates the registered users to report the loss of their mobile phones. Based on the complaints, IT core team at the Commissioner of Police office tracks the lost mobile phones using their IMEI numbers," he said.

"As a part of this endeavour, it is to mention that the team was successful in recovering 67 mobile phones, worth of Rs 6,00,000 with the help of West Zone Task force," the Police Commissioner said.

He advised people to cross-check the IMEI numbers of mobile phone on Hawk Eye in case they purchase an old mobile phone to ensure that the device was not stolen one. (ANI)

