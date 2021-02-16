App launched in Chandigarh to assess carbon footprints

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (IANS) A mobile app was launched here on Tuesday for city residents to assess their carbon footprints and steps to reduce it to make them climate-smart citizens.
'Carbon Watch' app developed by UT Department of Environment works on all Android-supporting smartphones. Apart from Chandigarh residents, others too can create accounts on it to calculate their carbon footprints, said Environment Director Debendra Dalai.
Dalai said that the initiative will help keep the city and the country at the vanguard of the initiatives to protect climate.
He said that the Chandigarh Forest Department will plant saplings during the coming monsoon season that will equal the number of app downloads.
