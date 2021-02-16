App launched in Chandigarh to assess carbon footprints

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (IANS) A mobile app was launched here on Tuesday for city residents to assess their carbon footprints and steps to reduce it to make them climate-smart citizens.

'Carbon Watch' app developed by UT Department of Environment works on all Android-supporting smartphones. Apart from Chandigarh residents, others too can create accounts on it to calculate their carbon footprints, said Environment Director Debendra Dalai.