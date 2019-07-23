App to help Kawariya's in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A "Kawad Yatra Management" App has been designed for facilitating and guiding the "Kawariya's" on their journey in the Meerut Zone.

The app provides all information about the routes, temples, hospitals, police and 'Shivir' (camps). It can be downloaded on Google play store and will operate on any Android mobile phone like other applications.

Anita C Meshram, Commissioner, Meerut Divisions said: "The app will help pilgrims to locate nearest camps, water and toilet facilities, hospitals and police helpline. This app is available on android.""It will not only provide information about the hospital but will also provide the number of doctors so that those who are in need can call directly," she said.She said that all police and civil officers are advised to download the "Kawad Yatra Management" App."It is not only useful for pilgrims but also for the officials as they also get to know the exact location and can act accordingly in need," said Commissioner.The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. They then worship God with the same water. (ANI)