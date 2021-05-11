Appavu likely to become the next Tamil Nadu Speaker

Chennai, May 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is likely to nominate Radhapuram MLA M. Appavu as the Assembly Speaker.

The party has already nominated K. Pitchandi, who has been named pro-tem Speaker to swear in the new legislators, as the Deputy Speaker.

Talking to IANS, a senior DMK leader said: "Appavu is a leader with vast experience and is a four-term MLA. The party will announce his name soon as our Speaker candidate for the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly."