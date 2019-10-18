Appeal against acquittal of accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case will ensure fair justice, says Rajasthan Minister Garg

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Health and Technical Education Minister of Rajasthan Subhash Garg on Friday supported his government's decision to file an appeal in the High Court challenging the acquittal of six accused by a lower court in the lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017.

"Whether an agency or the government, their main aim should be to provide justice. I believe that the government has taken a fair decision to ensure justice to the victim. The main principle of law is to provide justice and that should be done in this case as well," said Garg while speaking to ANI.According to Additional Advocate General Major RP Singh, the state government had filed an appeal in the matter in the Rajasthan High Court on October 14.A special investigation team (SIT), which was set up to probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation in the lynching case, had in September submitted its report to the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.The state government had announced the constitution of the SIT to probe afresh the case after a lower court on August 14 acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan, giving them the benefit of doubt.On April 1, 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was mercilessly thrashed by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on Delhi-Alwar highway. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.Two FIRs were filed in the case -- one against the attackers and the other one against Khan and his sons for allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions. (ANI)