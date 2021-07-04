Apple A, M-series chip sales soars 54% to $2B in Q1 2021

Apple's in-house A-series and M-series chip shipments and revenue saw solid double-digit unit and revenue growth in the first quarter.

San Francisco, July 4 (IANS) Apple's revenue from A-series and M-series applications processors jumped 54 percent to $2 billion in Q1 2021, according to a new report.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, Apple cumulatively shipped $51 billion worth of A-series and M-series ships through the end of Q1 2021.

iPhones continued to represent the majority of Apple's processor revenue and accounted for 64 percent of total Apple's total processor revenue in Q1.

"The company designs its semiconductor components, including apps processors, 5G basebands (Intel acquisition), GPUs, flash memory controllers, power management ICs, Bluetooth LE ICs, fingerprint sensors and depth-sensing sensors," said Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics.

Apple is likely to integrate 5G modem technology into its A-series processors in the future.

Since first introducing the A-series processor in 2010, Apple has shipped over 2.8 billion A-series APs cumulatively by the end of Q1 2021.

According to Kundojjala, Apple's iPhone, iPad and Mac devices offer a significant scale to its in-house semiconductor investments.

"Apple beat the semiconductor industry to market with the first 64-bit Arm mobile processor and became the lead customer to TSMC in advanced semiconductor process technologies such as 7 nm and 5 nm," he said in a statement.

The Apple Silicon M1 Arm-based processor, used in Macs and iPads, replaced Intel's Core microprocessors and reignited mobile computing wars.

"We estimate that the Apple Silicon M1 processor accounted for over 13 percent of Apple's total processor revenue in Q1 2021," said Kundojjala.

--IANS

na/