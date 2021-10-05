Apple adds new feature to report App Store scams

Scam hunter Kosta Eleftheriou, in a tweet, revealed that the button has not only returned to individual app listings for the first time in years, but it also now includes a dedicated "Report a scam or fraud" option in the drop-down menu.

San Francisco, Oct 5 (IANS) Apple has added a new-and-improved version of its "Report a Problem" button which will now let users directly report a scammy app from its listing in the App Store.

Previously, the "Report a Problem" option was buried at the very bottom of the Apps and Games tabs in the App Store. Now, as of iOS 15, the "Report a Problem" button has been given a far more prominent location.

Tapping the button sends users to a dedicated website where one can choose to request a refund, report a quality issue, find their content, report offensive content, report a scam or fraud and more.

Earlier, it only used to show "Report suspicious activity," "Report a quality issue", "Request a refund" or "Find my content" but not the "Report a scam or a fraud" button.

Apple recently announced new marketing tools for App Store developers looking to promote their applications.

The launch of the new marketing tools comes ahead of the release of iOS 15 and watchOS 8.

In a post on its developer website, Apple explained that the new marketing tools make it easy for developers to create assets such as banners and images to promote their applications.

In just a few clicks, developers can build custom assets, including app icons, a QR code, or an App Store badge.

