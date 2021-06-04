Apple bolsters AirTags privacy measures: Report

San Francisco, June 4 (IANS) Apple is said to be adjusting its approach to its AirTags sensors, changing the time they play an alert when separated from their owner.

The tech giant is also creating new ways to warn people an unexpected AirTag or Find My network-enabled device is nearby.

Apple on Thursday said that it has begun sending out updates to its AirTags, changing the window of time they will make noises when potentially being used to track another person.