Apple Car to use automatic shading system to block bright light

With the automatic shading system, "Apple Car" could prevent drivers and passengers from being blinded by the sun's glare or dazzled by headlights, reports AppeInsider.

San Francisco, Sep 29 (IANS) The long-rumoured Apple Car is expected to use automatic shading system to block bright, direct light from eyes.

According to the patent granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, the "Active Glare Suppression System" could stop bright lights from reaching the driver's eyes at all, while keeping the rest of the view clear.

Apple Car is also expected to use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing.

The display would show braking information, the speed of the ca,r and other messages in the form of graphics as well as video.

For drivers parking the vehicle, the displays could show a goodbye message, or welcome the user on arrival to the vehicle itself, the report added.

The upcoming Appel can is expected to use a "C1" chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.

Apple will require a chip foundry with capacity for automotive processes, which Samsung or TSMC could supply to Apple.

--IANS

wh/vd