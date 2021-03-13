Apple discontinues original HomePod, to focus on mini

The company told TechCrunch that it will now focus on HomePod mini and is "discontinuing the original HomePod".

San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) Apple on Saturday decided to discontinue its full-size HomePod smart speaker that was launched four years back, and will now aggressively promote HomePod mini that has been a stupendous success in the market.

"We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers," the company said in a statement.

Apple said it will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

HomePod arrived in India in May last year for Rs 19,900. The device had support for Indian English Siri voices that adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it's playing. The users had access to Apple Music and over 60 million songs.

However, sales of original HomePod have reportedly been low.

On the other hand, HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall.

The Rs 9,900 device in white and space grey colours works effortlessly with iPhone to hand off music, answer calls or deliver personalised listening suggestions — elevates the sound from Apple TV, plays music from a Mac and so much more.

It uses a full-range driver, and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, that enable deep bass and high frequencies. The smart speaker features a three-microphone array.

HomePod mini works effortlessly with Apple devices, making it easy to pick up an incoming call, listen to music on the Mac, or upgrade the TV experience by taking the sound from Apple TV to the next level.

It also comes with a new Intercom feature that lets members in a house connect with each other at home.

