Apple ends iPhone 8 logic board repair program

The program ran for three years but it is now no longer on offer. Apple has removed the program from its website, reports MacRumors.

The program officially launched in August 2018 and targeted iPhone 8 devices that may have had a defective logic board.

San Francisco, Oct 3 (IANS) Apple has shut down a program that offered customers with possibly defective iPhone 8 models with a free repair for their logic board.

According to Apple, at the time, affected models were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the US. Apple repaired identified devices free of charge.

Customers who are still having problems with their iPhone 8 with similar issues should contact Apple support.

Currently, Apple offers programs for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro regarding sound issues, as well as display replacements for iPhone 11, AirPods Pro fixes, and the iPad Air.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 13 series is reportedly facing production issues because of a Covid-19 wave in Vietnam which has limited manufacturing capacity for the devices' camera systems.

According to people familiar with the matter, the disruption is mainly associated with constrained supplies of camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models because a significant number of its component parts are assembled in Vietnam.

--IANS

wh/ksk/