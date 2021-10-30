Apple has most loyal smartphone users in US: Report

According to research group CIRP, a vast majority of Apple's iPhone customers stick with the platform, with the company estimated to have curated the highest brand loyalty out of any smartphone manufacturer operating in the US.

San Francisco, Oct 30 (IANS) Tech giant Apple maintained a loyalty rate of more than 90 per cent for the past three years in the US, says a new report.

The report said that the calculation was based on the per cent of new iPhone customers who upgraded from a previous iPhone model, reports AppleInsider.

By comparison, runner-up Samsung hovered at a loyalty rate below 70 per cent over the same period.

Motorola and LG experienced lower loyalty rates that have been on a downward trend since 2019, CIRP said.

Apple's position as a front-runner is tied in large part to operating system loyalty.

While manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola and LG jockey for position within the Android ranks, iPhone is the sole beneficiary of customers faithful to iOS.

"Within the Android operating system, Samsung has a similarly strong position as Apple does within the overall smartphone market," CIRP said.

"Motorola has maintained a meaningful share, but has much lower loyalty rates compared to Samsung," it added.

Apple captured 43 per cent of smartphone sales in the US over the past three years. Samsung trailed with 31 per cent of overall sales, but accounted for 54 per cent of the Android market.

In reporting earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 on Thursday, Apple said revenue from iPhone sales jumped 47 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to hit $38.9 billion.

For the full year, iPhone revenue is up 39 per cent from 2019.

During an ensuing quarterly conference call, CEO Tim Cook said the September quarter saw an increasing number of upgraders and switchers who adopted handsets from the new iPhone 13 lineup.

