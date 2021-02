Apple iPhone 13 may come with always-on display feature

Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up.

San Francisco, Feb 16 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series may have an always-on display feature to show notifications without illuminating the entire screen.

According to Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro, with an always-on display, the lock screen will still show some important elements. The clock and battery icons will apparently always be visible on the screen, even if the screen is locked.

The upcoming series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also revealed that Apple is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.

