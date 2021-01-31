Apple iPhone 13 plans optical in-display fingerprint sensor

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple may incorporate some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its next-generation iPhones.

San Francisco, Jan 31 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.

As per the reports, a former employee said the company was working with optical sensors for in-screen fingerprint reading, which "can be more reliable" than an ultrasonic solution.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also revealed that Apple is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.

