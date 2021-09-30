Apple iPhone 13 series reportedly facing production issues

According to people familiar with the matter, the disruption is mainly associated with constrained supplies of camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models because a significant number of its component parts are assembled in Vietnam, reports Nikkei Asia.

San Francisco, Sep 30 (IANS) Apple iPhone 13 series is reportedly facing production issues because of a Covid-19 wave in Vietnam which has limited manufacturing capacity for the devices' camera systems.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. In 2020, the technology was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Bringing it to every model has reportedly put a strain on Apple's suppliers.

As per report the production issues are expected to clear up in mid-October but Apple's other suppliers, such as Foxconn and Pegatron may start to see issues in the near future.

Currently, key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron and Luxshare have not yet been significantly affected by the power cuts.

Apple suppliers are also facing issues due to new energy restrictions in China. The outages have been focused in areas where smartphones are assembled.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.

