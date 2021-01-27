Apple launches limited edition Black Unity Collection' Watch

Available from February 1, the new hardware is part of what the company is calling the Black Unity Collection, a group of products designed to "celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture."

San Francisco, Jan 27 (IANS) Apple has launched a limited-edition Watch for the ‘Black History Month, with a unique band and a new face.

Apple says the limited-edition Watch will be available in "over 38 countries and regions."

It hasn't yet confirmed international prices, but the $399 Watch starts at 379 pounds or AU$599.

The band will also be available separately for $49.

Apple Watch users can participate in a new ‘Unity Activity Challenge' and earn the limited-edition award by closing their Move ring seven days in a row during February.

As part of this effort, Apple is supporting six global organisations to help advance their missions in promoting and achieving equality and civil rights in the US and around the world: Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; and Souls Grown Deep.

In addition, Apple announced a number of other initiatives for Black History Month this year.

There will be a hub in the App Store highlighting Black-owned businesses and developers; Apple Music will get "curated playlists, essays, original videos" and other content highlighting Black artists; and Apple Maps is getting curated recommendations from EatOkra, which highlights Black-owned restaurants.

--IANS

wh/na