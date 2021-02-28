Apple Music launches 'Behind The Songs' hub

San Francisco, Feb 28 (IANS) Apple Music has launched "Behind the Songs," a new hub dedicated to showcasing, highlighting as well as celebrating songwriters, producers and their work.

One can visit "Behind the Songs" by searching for it in Apple Music or going directly to the landing page.

"It appears that the section is considered a curator profile, so it will show up as a playlist collaborator or artist in some locations," reports Apple Insider.