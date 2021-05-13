Apple pips Asus to reach 4th spot in India PC consumer market

Apple recorded its biggest quarter for the overall PC shipments in India and tied for the fifth position with Asus.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) As remote work and learning continued amid the pandemic in India, Apple replaced Taiwanese brand Asus in the consumer segment for the fourth position in the country in the first quarter of 2021, an IDC report said on Thursday.

Its shipments grew 335.5 per cent (year-on-year) and 45.3 per cent from the previous quarter.

According to Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, Apple has generated a tremendous demand in various industries across the country and there has been a "great momentum" for its devices especially in the consumer segment.

"MacBook Pro and MacBook Air contributed over 90 per cent to Apple shipments in the first quarter in India," Singh told IANS.

The Q1 recorded the highest ever first-quarter shipments to India.

Notebooks again remained the driving category with more than three-fourths share of the PC category, registering a 116.7 per cent YoY growth.

Many companies remained fully remote or had adopted a hybrid working model to manage the growing concerns of the pandemic within the country.

The overall PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations) in India was dominated by HP Inc, Dell and Lenovo in Q1.

"As cases continued to rise, a few large enterprises procured PCs in bulk to manage their workforces, adopting these new working models for the long haul," said Bharath Shenoy , Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

