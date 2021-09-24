Apple releases iOS 12.5.5 for older iPhones, iPads

San Francisco, Sep 24 (IANS) The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has started rolling out iOS 12.5.5 to older models of the iPhone and iPad.

"This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," Apple said in the release notes for iOS 12.5.5.

The update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. All of these devices were dropped from support with iOS 13.