Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.1 with security fixes

San Francisco, March 9 (IANS) Apple has released iOS as well as iPadOS 14.4.1 with security updates more than a month after the release of the iOS 14.4 update.

The update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings, General and then Software Update, reports MacRumors.