Apple releases updates for iMovie, Final Cut Pro

San Francisco, June 19 (IANS) Apple has released a series of updates to its consumer and professional video editing apps for the Mac to bring a range of workflow improvements and new features.

Each update comes in at around 2.3GB and are available via the App Store now.

The most visual change is iMovie, which has now been updated to version 10.2.4. It now adds 16 new backgrounds, a mixture of solid and textured images, which can be used within videos, AppleInsider reported.