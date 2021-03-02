Apple reopens all 270 US retail stores

San Francisco, March 2 (IANS) After almost a year, Apple has reopened all of its 270 retail stores in the US. It was on March 13, 2020 when Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China.

According to 9to5Mac, every Apple Store location in the US has reopened.

The tech giant also confirmed that all 270 US Apple Store locations are now open in some capacity for either in-store shopping or online order pickup.