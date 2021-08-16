Apple should pay Optis $300 mn in patent dispute: US jury

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) A jury in the US has decided that Apple should pay $300 million to Optis Wireless Technology in a patent dispute.

According to media reports, the five patents in question were once belonged to Samsung, Panasonic and LG and were obtained by Optis.

"A jury in Texas awarded $300 million in damages to Optis Wireless and its constellation of companies, to be paid by Apple because the 4G/LTE tech in its iPhones, iPads, and Watches were deemed to have infringed Optis' communications patents," reports The Registrar.