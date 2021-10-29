Apple sold iPhones worth $39bn in September quarter

"The iPhone 12 family continued to perform very well, and we are seeing enthusiastic customer response to the launch of our iPhone 13 family. We also grew double digits in each geographic segment, setting September quarter records in both developed and emerging markets," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the earnings call with analysts late on Thursday.

Cupertino (California), Oct 29 (IANS) Apple has announced that its iPhone revenue grew 47 per cent year-over-year and set a September quarter record of $38.9 billion despite supply constraints as customer demand was very strong.

For Mac, the company saw an all-time revenue record of $9.2 billion despite supply constraints, driven by strong demand for our M1-powered MacBook Air. In fact, our last five quarters for Mac have been the best five quarters ever for the category.

iPad performance was also strong with a September quarter revenue record of $8.3 billion, up 21 per cent in spite of significant supply constraints.

For both Mac and iPad, the iPhone maker continues to see a combination of high levels of customer satisfaction and first-time buyers. Around half of the customers purchasing Mac and iPad during the quarter were new to that product.

Wearables, Home and Accessories set a new September quarter record of $8.8 billion.

In terms of Services, the tech giant reached an all-time revenue record of $18.3 billion with all-time records for cloud services, music, video, advertising, AppleCare and payment services and a September quarter record for the App Store.

Company's investment and strong execution in Services has helped it deliver a record $68 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, nearly tripling this category in six years.

Apple said that it now has more than 745 million paid subscriptions across the Services on our platform, which is up more than 160 million from last year and nearly 5 times the number of paid subscriptions we had less than five years ago.

