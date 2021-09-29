Apple to announce Q4 2021 earnings on Oct 28

The October 28 call will be held at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. It will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

San Francisco, Sep 29 (IANS) Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that it will share its earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter (third calendar quarter) of 2021 on Thursday.

In order to stream the call, a user need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 12 or later. Mac users will need Safari running on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Apple TV owners will need a 2nd generation Apple TV or later.

Back in July, Apple CFO Luca Maestri claimed that the iPhone maker had registered records in all geographic segments, with double-digit growth in every product category.

"Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices," Maestri said.

The iPhone maker posted quarterly revenue of $84.1 billion during its financial results for Q3 2021, covering the period between April 1 and June 26, 2021.

The quarter saw growth across all of Apple's product lines, including services. iPhone sales hit $39.6 billion, up substantially from the previous year, with Mac, iPad, wearables, and services all beating their year-ago results, too.

With iPhone 13 series launch the brand is primed to build on its recent growth momentum in India with a potential double-digit growth for the full year.

