The space gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad will now be available only for a limited time -- till the stock lasts.

San Francisco, May 15 (IANS) After the discontinuation of the iMac Pro, Apple is discontinuing space gray "Magic" accessories that it sold separately alongside the iMac Pro.

The aCEiMacaCE Pro was the only Space Gray Mac, and Apple designed special matching accessories for it, MacRumors reported.

When existing supplies of the space gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad are exhausted, Apple will only have these accessories available in a silver colour option.

Following the 2017 release of the aCEiMacaCE Pro, Apple began offering standalone versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 for users who purchased the aCEiMacaCE Pro and wanted matching accessory options.

Now that there is no longer a Space Gray aCEiMacaCE Pro available, Apple does not plan to continue making the Space Gray peripherals, the report said.

The new M1 aCEiMacaCE comes in seven different colours, complete with matching trackpads, mice and keyboards and right now, those accessories are only available when purchasing one of the new iMacs.

--IANS

vc/in