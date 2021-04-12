Apple to testify before US Senate hearing on app stores

Last week, a group of US Senators strongly urged Apple to testify during an upcoming hearing on digital markets focused on Apples App Store and the Google Play Store, after the Cupertino-based iPhone maker refused to attend the hearing.

San Francisco, April 12 (IANS) Apple will send its chief compliance officer before the US Senate Judiciary Committee to testify during a hearing on app stores and digital competition on April 21, the media reported.

Apple has now responded, saying it had intended to participate in the app store hearing.

"We look forward to sharing our perspective on our App Store," Apple said in a letter.

In a letter addressed to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the Senate Judiciary Committee leaders demanded that Apple provide a witness for an upcoming hearing on app stores and digital competition.

"We strongly urge Apple to reconsider its position and to provide a witness to testify before the Subcommittee in a timely manner," they had said in the letter.

Apple's App Store practices have been under scrutiny by lawmakers over the last year.

In 2019, the House Judiciary Committee launched an investigation into Apple's App Store, over the 30 per cent fee the company charges app developers.

--IANS

na/