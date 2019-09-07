Apple traders, others get HM warning in Shopian

The posters ask the transporters, mandis, local shop owners and other business establishments not to carry out their business activities.

The poster also asks all shopkeepers to keep their business activities shut. "Violators will have to pay a heavy penalty", the poster said.

Petrol pump owners have been asked to close their outlets, and have been threatening with blasts if they violate the 'order'.

Similar threats have been issued to educational institutions - schools, colleges, universities, asking them not to open.

The warning came after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said that majority of Kashmiris support the abrogation of Article 370, and that restrictions in Kashmir were to prevent Pakistan from creating mischief through proxies and terrorists.