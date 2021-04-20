Apple unveils iPhone 12, 12 mini in purple finish

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order in China, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions beginning April 23, with availability beginning April 30.

Cupertino, April 20 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday unveiled an all-new stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for the global market.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini are currently available in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED,9 and will be available in the new purple in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900.

"This gorgeous new colour joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

This new colour beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly colour-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience.

The A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life.

iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience.

--IANS

na/