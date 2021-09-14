Apple unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro has been launched at a starting price of $999 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $ 1099.

San Francisco, Sep 15 (IANS) Apple has introduced iPhone 13 Pro as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max with an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and comes in the same size as last year -- 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

According to the company, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone.

The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 um pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos.

Coupled with the larger f/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) - unique to iPhone - is available on both models, stabilizing the sensor instead of the lens, so images are smooth and video is steady, even when the user is not.

The new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider f/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 per cent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper.

Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance.

Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The biggest change under the hood is the Apple A15 chipset that offer a marked boost in performance. The new chipset on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max promises 50 per cent per cent better graphics performance

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life for the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

