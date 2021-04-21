Apple unveils next-gen TV 4K, podcast subscription

Priced at Rs 18,900, the new Apple TV 4K will be available at apple.com, Apple Store app, and Apple Store locations.

San Francisco, April 21 (IANS) Apple has announced the next generation of Apple TV 4K, which delivers high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and comes equipped with an A12 Bionic chip that provides a significant boost in graphics performance.

It will also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select pay TV providers from April 30, with availability beginning in the second half of May in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US.

"With the A12 Bionic and the all-new Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K lets customers enjoy their favourite shows, movies, and more in the highest quality, with simple and intuitive controls," Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"And of course, Apple TV 4K offers easy access to Apple services, along with thousands of apps on the App Store for even more entertainment options," Borchers added.

The new Siri Remote will be available separately for Rs 5,800 and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

The company also unveiled Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, a global marketplace for listeners, to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favourite creators alongside millions of free shows on Apple Podcasts.

Starting in May, listeners can sign up for premium subscriptions that include a variety of benefits curated by creators, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series.

Listeners will be able to enjoy premium subscriptions from independent voices and premier studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX and QCODE, to leading media and entertainment brands, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment and many more.

With iOS 14.5, listeners can access a redesigned Apple Podcasts app featuring an enhanced Search tab that provides quick access to Top Charts and categories.

The new Apple Podcasts for Creators website helps creators learn more about podcasting, stay informed about the latest news and features, and explore in-depth guides with best practices, the company said.

Starting today, all creators can access an updated Apple Podcasts Connect dashboard, it added.

The Apple Podcasters Programme, which includes all of the tools needed to offer premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts, is available to creators in over 170 countries and regions for Rs 1,799 per year.

--IANS

vc/