Apple updates Mail on iCloud.com with new design

The new web-based iCloud Mail design looks similar to the Mail apps on devices running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and the beta version of macOS Monterey, reports MacRumors.

San Francisco, Sep 22 (IANS) Cupertino based tech giant Apple has updated the browser version of Mail on iCloud.com with a new look and features.

Mail on iCloud.com is Apple's email client which allows users to send and receive email from their iCloud Mail account using a web browser.

In order to access the new design, a user need to log into iCloud on the web and navigate to the Mail app. One will automatically get upgraded to the new design which features new fonts and a cleaner user interface.

Apple also released some updates to iCloud Mail for any iCloud+ customer today, including its Hide My Email and Custom Domain features

The new Hide My Email feature keeps users' personal email private by creating unique and random email addresses to use with third-party apps, websites, and more.

In addition, the Custom Email Domain feature allow users to send and receive emails from domain names that they own.

All of the new features are also available in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. They will also appear on macOS Monterey, which is expected to debut later in 2021.

--IANS

wh/in