Apple users in India buying more on e-com apps after iOS 14 changes

According to AppsFlyer, a mobile attribution and marketing analytics provider, It appears that affluent users concerned about data privacy in their digital lives may now be more comfortable to make their first e-commerce purchase with Apple "knowing that iOS now gives consumers stricter controls over who has access to their user data".

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) With the iOS 14 update giving users more control over who can access their data, the share of paying users among Apple consumers in India has gone marginally higher that of Android users in 2021 when it comes to purchases on ecommerce apps, a new report showed on Tuesday.

"Overall, there's a stabilising trend in 2021 as most potential consumers have already converted to paying users," the findings showed.

In-app purchase revenue has experienced an enduring boost after the initial shock of Covid-19, especially in India.

"We can see that in-app purchase revenue trends in the same direction for both Android and iOS -- allowing marketers with apps in both ecosystems to experiment with new strategies equally on both platforms," the report noted.

Indian e-commerce has demonstrated massive growth in app installs, but marketers should be careful of the enduringly high fraud rates in the country, it cautioned.

Intermittent lockdowns are a likely catalyst driving users to opt for contact-less shopping runs, especially in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore.

In India, overall installs in the second quarter (Q2) 2021 increased 3x year-over year compared to Q2 2020.

For the report, AppsFlyer studied 1.7 billion e-commerce app installs (January 2020-July 2021), 920 e-commerce apps with at least 3,000 installs per month and 9 billion e-commerce app remarketing conversions (January 2020-July 2021).

