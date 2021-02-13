Apple Watch reaches 100M users globally, says analyst

Some of the data points revealed by the analyst claim that 30 million new users started using an Apple Watch in 2020, which was way more than the users in 2015, 2016, and 2017 combined.

According to the analyst, Apple Watch took less than six years to cross the 100 million milestone.

"At 100 million users, the Apple Watch is Apple's fourth-largest product installed base behind the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. At the current sales trajectory, the Apple Watch installed base will surpass the Mac installed base in 2022. Surpassing the iPad installed base will take longer and likely be measured in a number of years based on the current sales trajectory," the analyst said in a statement.

Since the US has been an Apple Watch stronghold for years, adoption in the country has trended materially high in comparison to global figures. At the end of 2020, approximately 35 per cent of iPhone users in the US were wearing an Apple Watch.

The analysis also highlights that Apple Watch has been popular among consumers because it has a "cool factor" for being a new kind of product and also for offering unique features such as monitoring activity and vital signs.

In a recent report by Statista, Apple Watch currently holds 55 per cent of the global wearables market while Samsung only has a 13.9 per cent share. The third notable player in the wearable market happens to be Garmin with 8 per cent share of the global market.

