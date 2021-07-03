Apple workers have concern about hybrid work model: Report

Nearly 90 percent of respondents said they "strongly agree" with the statement "location-flexible working options are a very important issue to me," reports The Verge.

San Francisco, July 3 (IANS) As Apple CEO Tim Cook asks employees to return to office three days a week starting early September, an internal employee survey has revealed that respondents want the option to work from home and flexible options are important.

Employees defined "location-flexible" as the option to work from home indefinitely.

The survey was done on a Slack channel for employees to discuss remote work.

In response to the statement "I am worried that some of my colleagues will have to leave Apple due to LACK of location-flexible work options," 58.5 percent said they "strongly agree."

A total of 1,743 people answered the question.

"Employees sent the survey results to Cook and Deirdre O'Brien, senior vice president of retail and people, on June 14th," the report said on Friday.

Apple has began to reopen its headquarters and other offices globally.

Cook said last month that most workers will be asked to come in to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Apple employees also have the chance to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all your own".

Cook also encouraged all employees to get vaccinated.

--IANS

na/