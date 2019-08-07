Applications for Chevening Scholarship programmes for Indian students open

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The UK government on Wednesday announced that the application window for Chevening Scholarship and Fellowship programmes for the year 2020-21 is now open.

In a statement, the British High Commission said applications are invited for both the one-year masters, and the shorter fellowship programmes.

Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a Master's degree at any UK university - covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities, the statement said.



"Chevening Fellowships run for eight-12 weeks and offer professional development and networking opportunities in specified thematic areas, including science and innovation, cybersecurity, journalism, and financial services, it added.

British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, said, "Chevening offers a unique and exciting opportunity to the most brilliant minds of India to come and study in the UK. I am proud to say that the India Chevening country programme is the largest in the world and has produced more than 3,000 scholars and fellows since 1983."

"The programme shows our commitment to developing future leaders and strengthening the UK and India's living bridge, sharing the best of what our two countries have to offer. I encourage any ambitious young leaders and experienced professionals to apply," Asquith added.

The alumni of Chevening scholarship programmes include Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, NITI Aayog Chairman Amitabh Kant, President of Observer Research Foundation Samir Saran, and Tata Sons chairman Harish Bhat. (ANI)

