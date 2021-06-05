Appoint a team with powers to build AIIMS in TN: Stalin

Stalin in a letter to Modi pointed out that the foundation stone for the AIIMS was laid by him on 27.1.2019 and till now only a compound wall has been erected around the land that has been allotted for the project by the state government.

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a dedicated team of officials with financial and administrative powers for the contruction of the All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

Stalin said the expeditious setting up of the institution is necessary for providing quality tertiary care to the people belonging to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring States.

Referring to the appointment of the President, an Executive Director and some Committees for the institute, Stalin said the Committees do not have clear authority to execute a project of this size.

"Meanwhile, due to this avoidable delay, there are also reports that the option of starting the institution temporarily at some other location is also being considered. It is felt that this may further delay the project," Stalin added.

"Therefore, I request that a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative powers may be appointed immediately and measures may be taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to finalize and commence the construction works immediately," Stalin said.

--IANS

vj/in