Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves extension in upgradation, downgradation of posts in multiple ministries

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved an extension in upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary.

The ACC also approved down gradation of a few posts of Additional Secretary to Joint Secretary.

According to the order, the extension of upgradation has also been given to two posts of Joint Secretaries in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to the level of Additional Secretaries.

"Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, presently held by Arvind Kumar Sharma, lAS (Gujarat:88) for a term up to 21.07.2020," the order said.Similarly, the extension in upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, presently held by Tarun Bajaj, 1988 batch IAS officer, has been given for a term up to July 21, 2020.The government has also given extension in upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary to multiple ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs.Here, the extension in upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary presently held by Praveen K Srivastava, lAS (AM:88) has been approved for a term up to July 20, 2020.The ACC has also given extension in upgradation of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle from the level of Joint Secretary to that of Additional Secretary."Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in upgradation of the post of Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund, Department of Telecommunications from the level of joint secretary to that of Additional Secretary," the order said.On the other side, the ACC has also approved the extension in the down gradation of the post of Additional Secretary to the level of Joint Secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor to the level of Joint Secretary. (ANI)