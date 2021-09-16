Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves extension of IPS Anurag Kumar's tenure

Washington [US] September 16 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of IPS Anurag Kumar's tenure as Minister of Personnel & Community Affairs (Joint Secretary level) in the Embassy of India, Washington DC.



The extension has been announced for one month beyond September 18, 2021, or till the successor joins the Mission or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Kumar is from AGMUT 1994 cadre popularly known as the 'UT cadre' and his extension was proposed by the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

