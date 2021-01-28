Apprehensive over Red Ford incidents, have seen phase of terrorism, says freedom fighter Sukhdev's relative

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ashok Thapar, a relative of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, has expressed concern over the incidents at Red Fort during tractor march by farmer unions on Republic Day and said he has seen phase of terrorism in Punjab and was afraid about any deterioration in the atmosphere.



He condemned the violent incidents in Red Fort and other parts of Delhi on Republic Day during farmers' tractor rally.

"It was an insult to the national flag. I have seen the phase of terrorism and I am afraid of the same environment here," said Thapar, who resides in Ludhiana.

He expressed concern over raising of "religious flag" at the Red Fort and said such a flag suits a religious place only.

"Red Fort is a symbol of our national unity. The guilty should even be hanged to death. Action should be taken against the anti-social elements," he said.

N S Malhi, former Vice-Chancellor Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, also condemned the incidents of violence in Delhi on Republic day during tractor march called by farmer unions protesting against three new farm laws and said Punjab's atmosphere cannot be ruined because of a group of people.

Malhi told ANI that those responsible for the violent incidents at Red Fort should be identified and punished.

He said both the police and protestors are responsible for the incidents that occurred on January 26.

He said days when the demand for "Khalistan" cannot be revived by anti-India elements as people are now educated and more intelligent.

"Punjab's atmosphere cannot be ruined because of a group of people," he said.

Malhi said Red Fort and national flag are identities of the country.

"The act of raising a flag belonging to a particular religion at Red Fort is very disrespectful. If the farmers had come to know a night before the rally about some mischievous elements who wanted to go towards the Red Fort they should have postponed the tractor rally," he said.

He also said that the way FIRs had been filed against the farmer leaders is wrong.

Dinesh Kalia, a witness of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots who now runs a sweet shop in Ludhiana, said it is not possible for anti-India elements to find support for their "Khalistan" demand.

"There is a section of people who want to ruin a peaceful environment but they will be unsuccessful in doing so. If the protestors had waved the national flag at the Red Fort, people would have been happy. A group of people wants to push the Khalistan agenda amid all this," he said. (ANI)