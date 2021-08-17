Apprised Union Health Minister regarding Assam's proactive COVID management, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 17 (ANI): After the Covid review meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and said that he has informed the latter of Assam's proactive management of Covid-19 and updates on vaccination.



The Union Health Minister held a review meeting over COVID-19 pandemic and immunization, with Health Ministers and other officials of the north-eastern states of the country in Guwahati on Tuesday.

"Today I had the pleasure of meeting Mansukh Mandaviya on his 1st visit to Assam after assuming the office of Union Health Minister. Apprised him of Assam's proactive management of Covid-19; updates on vaccination. Thanking him for the support, I also sought his guidance on way ahead," said Sarma in a tweet.

He said, "We assured Union Minister of Assam's firm resolve to provide best healthcare services to our people in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision."

"I thank my colleagues Ministers Keshab Mahanta, Chandra Mohan Patowary

and MLA Taran Gagogoi for joining me in the meeting," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister said that he also apprised Minister Department of Fertilizers on BVFCL and "how we have been working on reviving Namrup IV at the earliest. We've also expressed our interest in setting up a Nano Urea plant at BVFCL. Appreciate patient hearing from Mansukh Mandviya," he added.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation, the Assam government relaxed its new guidelines and eased night curfew timings from 7 pm to 5 am, which earlier were from 6 pm to 5 am.

As per the media bulletin issued on Monday, Assam reported 758 new COVID-19 cases, 1,014 recoveries and 10 deaths. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.69 per cent. There are 7,707 active cases taking the cumulative cases to 5,80,657.

The recovery rate is 97.49 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.95 per cent in Assam. So far, 5,66,101 people have recovered from the infection and 5,502 have succumbed to death. (ANI)

