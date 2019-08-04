Approach with a white flag to take away dead bodies of BAT infiltrators: Indian Army to Pak

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian Army has offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies of Border Action Team (BAT) army regulars and terrorists who were killed during an attempt to infiltrate into India.

Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag to take over the bodies, the Indian Army said on Sunday adding that the neighbouring country is yet to respond.

"We have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies (of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites, they are yet to respond," Indian Army said.The Indian Army on Saturday said they foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani BAT in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector while eliminating five-seven Pakistani Army regulars and terrorists."In the last 36 hours, the Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. Five-seven Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated; their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," Indian Army said in a statement.Border Action Teams (BATs) are small units made up of Pakistani Special Forces and terrorists who conduct raids across the Line of Control (LoC).The Indian Army officials have said that there has been a desperate attempt to revive terrorism and push terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups in Kashmir.Keeping citizens security in mind, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims urging them to curtail their stay in the Valley immediately.The LoC in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher caliber weapons.The security forces have also recovered an American made M24 sniper rifle and mine with Pakistani Ordnance Factory (POF) markings on it.On Saturday, Pakistan alleged that the Indian Army had used cluster ammunition, a claim vehemently rejected by Indian Army.Indian Army termed the allegations as "yet another Pak's lie, deceit, and deception." (ANI)