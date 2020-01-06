Appropriate, severest action will be taken: Piyush Goyal on JNU attack

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday condemned the attack here on Jawaharlal Nehru University's students and said he is confident that an 'appropriate and severest action' will be taken in the matter.



"The BJP made its view clear last night on the issue. This is the time that we all including our media friends should show some restraint in reporting and sensationalising these things," Goyal told media reporters here.

Calling the JNU violence a "very unfortunate incident", he said: "The Home Ministry has ordered an inquiry and I am confident that once the report comes out, an appropriate and severest action will be taken in the matter."

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Around 34 students were discharged today morning, a doctor said.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

