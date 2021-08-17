Approval rating of Japanese PM's cabinet falls to record low

The disapproval rating increased by 0.8 points to 50.6 per cent, the highest level on record since the launch of the Suga cabinet last September, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tokyo, Aug 17 (IANS) The support rate of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet has plunged to a record low of 31.8 per cent, and 65.1 per cent of people show their unwillingness for him to remain in his post, local media reported.

According to the nationwide telephone survey conducted from August 13 to Monday, 64.7 per cent of the respondents want the Tokyo Paralympics, which will open on August 24, to be held without spectators.

The Tokyo Olympics, which ended on August 8, were held with most venues near Tokyo free from spectators due to the pandemic.

Regarding the decision of the Japanese government and organisers to hold Olympic events amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 62.9 per cent of the respondents expressed some degree of satisfaction about the Olympics, while 30.8 per cent were dissatisfied.

As an increasing number of patients in need of medical attention pressures hospitals, 79.9 per cent expressed their concerns over the government's policy for treating Covid-19 patients.

The Covid-19 treating policy, which Suga decided earlier this month, required hospitals in areas facing a virus resurgence only admit patients with severe cases, or at risk of developing severe symptoms.

Suga later clarified that patients with moderate symptoms but at risk of developing severe symptoms will be admitted to hospitals.

